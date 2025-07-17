Airport drop-off price rises to hit holidaymakers

Holidaymakers should prepare for hefty airport drop-off prices as new research shows that nine in 10 of the UK’s most popular airports have raised their charges within the last year.

The RAC’s study shows that Britain’s busiest airport, London Heathrow, has seen its drop-off charge increase by £1 in the last year to £6; there is no time limit, but those who forget to pay by midnight the next day face an £80 fine, reduced to £40 if paid within 14 days.

The second-busiest and among the most expensive to drop-off is London Gatwick which has also increased its charge by £1 year-on-year, meaning drivers face a £7 fee in 2025. London Stansted charges the same amount for use of its Express Set Down area, although this saw no fee increase in the past year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In fact, as many as 11 of the UK’s 20 biggest airports raised their drop-off prices in the previous 12 months, with the likes of Edinburgh, Birmingham and Liverpool also having raised prices by £1, or the equivalent of 20 per cent.

Big charges at Manchester Airport

Perhaps the most heinous charge in the UK is at Manchester Airport which charges £5 to use its Drop Off areas. This might sound like a bargain compared to other airports and it doesn’t represent an increase over 2024, but Manchester Airport only allows drivers to stay for five minutes at a time. This means that using the drop-off area costs as much as £1 per minute.