Best online airport parking sites 2025

Airport parking is expensive, especially if you just roll up and grab a ticket at the barrier. But these days, you don’t have to do that, with a swathe of digital options that are aimed at making your life easier and less expensive, and taking one layer of strain away from the stress that goes with travelling.

The trick is to be savvy, and to shop around to get the best airport parking deal – but it can be confusing. As well as a handful of apps, there are a number of websites that promise cheaper parking deals, but when you look into them, not all of them offer very good savings, while others are simply landing pages that take you through to another site.

To cut through the confusion, we’ve done the hard work for you and found nine online parking providers that operate independently. We’ve then put each of them to the test as if we were going on a summer holiday ourselves.

How we tested

With each provider, we posed as a customer looking to book a week’s parking at the height of the peak season, with a Saturday-to-Saturday booking in the first week of August. We looked at two airports – London Heathrow (LHR) and Manchester (MAN) – to get different prices.