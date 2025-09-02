Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack: was customer data stolen?

JLR has admitted that it has been the victim of what it describes as a “cyber incident”, making it one of several large UK firms to be attacked by online criminals over the past six months.

The attack reportedly began on Sunday, with JLR stating that the situation has “severely disrupted” car production; staff were told not to come into work on Monday at the firm’s plant in Halewood, Liverpool, where the big-selling Range Rover Evoque is made.

In a statement, a JLR spokesperson said that once the attack was detected, “[We] took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems. We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner.”

With September being a crucial month for car sales and production due to the arrival of the new 75 registration in the UK, Auto Express asked the firm how long it would take for production to come back online, but JLR was unable to provide an accurate timescale.

