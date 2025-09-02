Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack: workers told to apply for Universal Credit says union

After a cyber attack on 31 August forced Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to shut down its IT networks and halt production, workers across the company's supply chain are being told to apply for Universal Credit, a union has claimed.

According to Unite, certain staff have been laid off with "reduced or zero pay" due to the hack, while there are growing concerns that these suppliers may not have the resources to handle an extended business interruption and the resulting financial losses.

JLR has not commented on Unite's claims, although the company previously stated that production would potentially restart by September 24. However, some sources suggest that the disruption could continue until November or beyond.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The union has also called on UK leaders to implement a furlough scheme, similar to the one created by the Scottish government for the bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis.

JLR’s supply chain is believed to support around 104,000 jobs in the UK, and includes many small and medium-sized businesses that are highly dependent on the car maker.

The embattled firm, which typically produces about 1,000 cars a day at its three UK factories, has told many of its 33,000 employees to stay at home while it works on a controlled restart of its global operations.

JLR cyber attack timeline

On 02 September, JLR confirmed that it was the victim of what it described as a “cyber incident” that occurred on 31 August. In order to mitigate the infiltration, the firm’s IT team immediately proceeded to shut down its array of online systems, and thus the various production lines that rely on this type of technology came to a halt.