First deliveries of the new Austin Arrow have started, as the once-defunct British brand makes a comeback with all-electric power.

As well as being offered in right-hand drive for the UK, the two-seat Arrow roadster can also be had in left-hand drive for markets such as the US and Middle East. Pricing in the UK is from £31,000 – around £2,500 more than the most basic Mazda MX-5. If you’re in the market for a roadster, then remember to check out our Buy a Car service for great deals on everything from a new Mazda MX-5 to a new BMW Z4.

Conforming to the UK’s L7e quadricycle regulations (like a Citroen Ami), the Arrow comes with a 20kWh battery within that retro body that sends power to a rear-mounted 20bhp electric motor. That’s not a lot (especially by modern EV standards), but the Arrow only weighs 605kg, so it takes less than eight seconds to reach 60mph. There’s also a range of 100 miles and the battery can be topped up in around three hours.

Via a statement on his social media page, the chairman and CEO of Austin Motor Company, Nigel Gordon-Stewart, said: “It’s electric. It’s super nippy and handles like a true sports car. It’s gorgeous, so stylish, extremely elegant, lots of fun and it’s a major head-turner!”

According to the company, which bought the rights to the Austin name in 2015, the new Arrow harks back to the original Austin Seven from 1922. It does this thanks to its tiny proportions, being just 3.7 metres long, 1.5 metres wide and 1.2 metres tall, along with details such as narrow wire wheels, an open cockpit with low-down sills and even leaf spring suspension.

The Arrow isn’t the only car on Austin's radar either. Gordon-Stewart, who arrived at Austin in July with previous experience at Lamborghini, MG, TVR and Zenvo, said: “This is the beginning of the beginning for The Austin Motor Company Ltd. Our Heritage products, starting with the Arrow, will expand with some really exciting models to inject a sense of pure joy into driving EVs.”

