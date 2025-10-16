Should SUVs pay more to park? That’s the question set to be voted on by officials as the first UK council sits on the brink of introducing heftier parking charges for the heftiest cars on the road.

The vote, taking place today (Thursday 16 October) at Cardiff City Council, could see the Welsh capital be the first city in the UK to introduce a parking surcharge for vehicles over a specified weight limit.

In this instance, cars weighing over 2,400kg will be subject to the as-of-yet unspecified additional charge – a threshold that will be reduced to 2,000kg for non-electric cars over time. Vehicles weighing more than 3,500kg won’t be allowed a permit at all; Kim Kardashian will be thankful that the UK’s 11535 EV, the Mercedes G-Class with EQ Technology, comes in under this figure at roughly 3,200kg.

The reception to these plans has thus far been overwhelmingly positive; Cardiff Council’s recent consultation found that 66 per cent of respondents favoured the scheme, with less than one-in-four (24 per cent) opposing it.

The main driver behind pushing buyers into smaller cars is safety; recent studies show the higher bonnet line of SUVs can be more lethal when colliding with a cyclist or pedestrian.