Grab your headphones, people, because footage of the new Jensen Interceptor GTX flexing its muscles in testing has been shared on social media – and its 960bhp supercharged V8 sounds very loud and delightfully vulgar.

The track-only apex predator, which promises to deliver “the ultimate analogue driving experience”, sounds like an old-school hot rod or American muscle car. That’s because the supercharged 6.8-litre V8 motor lurking under its long bonnet is based on General Motors’ LT-Series used in the Chevrolet Corvette.

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However, fewer than 20 per cent of the original GM components have been carried over; the rest comprises fully forged internals and motorsport components, custom-built to Jensen’s specifications.

The development and building of the bespoke V8 for the Interceptor GTX was handled by Late Model Engines (LME) based in Houston, Texas, and apparently this unique specification for the engine can safely produce up to 1,200bhp and nearly 1,500Nm of torque. But Jensen chose to dial it back slightly for the GTX.

The engine roars out of a stainless steel exhaust system, while its almighty amount of grunt is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission with straight-cut dog gears, made by specialist Samsonas Motorsport. This race-spec gearbox also makes a lot of noise, adding to the GTX’s character and increasing the intensity and physical engagement of the driving experience, according to Jensen.