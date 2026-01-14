New Jensen Interceptor GTX’s supercharged V8 has one hell of a scream
Track-only monster marks return of the iconic Jensen name – and new video reveals it’s going to be loud and proud
Grab your headphones, people, because footage of the new Jensen Interceptor GTX flexing its muscles in testing has been shared on social media – and its 960bhp supercharged V8 sounds very loud and delightfully vulgar.
The track-only apex predator, which promises to deliver “the ultimate analogue driving experience”, sounds like an old-school hot rod or American muscle car. That’s because the supercharged 6.8-litre V8 motor lurking under its long bonnet is based on General Motors’ LT-Series used in the Chevrolet Corvette.
However, fewer than 20 per cent of the original GM components have been carried over; the rest comprises fully forged internals and motorsport components, custom-built to Jensen’s specifications.
The development and building of the bespoke V8 for the Interceptor GTX was handled by Late Model Engines (LME) based in Houston, Texas, and apparently this unique specification for the engine can safely produce up to 1,200bhp and nearly 1,500Nm of torque. But Jensen chose to dial it back slightly for the GTX.
The engine roars out of a stainless steel exhaust system, while its almighty amount of grunt is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission with straight-cut dog gears, made by specialist Samsonas Motorsport. This race-spec gearbox also makes a lot of noise, adding to the GTX’s character and increasing the intensity and physical engagement of the driving experience, according to Jensen.
As you can see (and hear), this is neither a restomod nor a reproduction of your grandad’s Interceptor from the sixties. The GTX is an all-new creation that started out as a clean sheet of paper, and was designed, engineered and hand-crafted in the UK. It also represents the beginning of a new lineage of Interceptors, and a “state of intent” for what’s to come.
Jensen International Automotive (JIA), the Oxfordshire-based company behind the rebirth of the brand and the Interceptor, has revealed it’s already working on an ultra-high-performance GTR model, which will be a street-legal version of the GTX, as well as a more luxurious GT model designed for grand touring.
Importantly, all were created as part of the same programme, with most of the exterior form you see on the hardcore GTX set to be carried over to the more subdued roadgoing models (as well as many other key components, we would assume).
While the creators were inspired by the proportions and presence of the original 1966 Interceptor, the company says the design language of the new GTX “focuses firmly on the future – not the past”. This is meant to be what the Interceptor could have become “had the marque continued to evolve uninterrupted into the present day”.
The classic front-engined, long-bonnet, cab-rearward proportions have been carried over from Britain’s beloved grand tourer, as well as its distinctive floating C-pillar. But the Interceptor GTX is a far more ferocious-looking car, shaped largely by aerodynamics to deliver optimal cooling on track, as well as high-speed stability.
None of the aerodynamic elements on this car is for show. The enormous adjustable rear wing can generate over 350kg of downforce, we’ve been told, with the Interceptor GTX also featuring a front splitter, flat underfloor, rear diffuser, dozens of ducts and vents and a two-plane aerofoil at the rear to control airflow.
Underneath the hand-crafted aluminium bodywork and carbon fibre aero components is a bespoke, bonded and extruded all-aluminium chassis, a bit like a Lotus Elise, designed to reduce weight without compromising on strength or rigidity. This endows the GTX with “exceptional agility and high-speed stability”, Jensen promises.
The GTR and GT models coming later will feature either a conventional H-pattern manual gearbox or a fully automatic transmission, both of which promise to be more refined than the GTX’s sequential unit.
The suspension set-up uses aluminium wishbones front and rear, paired with custom-built Nitron three-way manually adjustable dampers, developed in close collaboration with the fellow Oxfordshire-based specialist. Meanwhile, the motorsport-grade AP Racing brakes, which use steel discs rather than carbon ceramic items, are encased by custom 20-inch, one-piece forged aluminium wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.
Inside is a bespoke FIA-approved safety cage, carbon fibre competition seats, six-point harnesses and a full fire extinguisher system.The configurable MoTeC digital display behind the steering wheel offers all the vital information, and while this is a function-first, no-distraction sort of cabin, there are a few luxurious touches such as the Alcantara trim and padding, coordinated orange stitching and leather door pulls.
“The Interceptor GTX is the first physical expression of our vision for the future of Jensen,” said the brand’s managing director, David Duerden. “It combines everything we believe a modern Jensen should be – individual, engaging, beautifully engineered and rewarding to drive. While this is only the first step, the GTX gives a clear indication of where we are heading and marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the marque, laying the foundations for future roadgoing models.”
We’ve been told the Interceptor GTX will cost somewhere in the region of £850,000 to £950,000. Production isn’t likely to start until 2028, as the company will take the next year to complete development of the track car. It’s unclear when other variants will be ready to hit the road.
Sadly, we don’t have any used Jensen Interceptors available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service to hold you over in the meantime. However, you can get a Jaguar F-Type for less than £25,000, and there are V8 models available too.
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