Apollo EVO is a ‘skeletonised’ supercar with a 6.3-litre V12
Just 10 examples of the Apollo EVO will be built at around £2.7m a pop
Apollo Automobil has just revealed the full production specification of its new Apollo EVO - a mad, track-only hypercar that should sound as fearsome as it looks.
Born out of the Gumpert car company that gave us the race-ready and highly distinctive Gumpert Apollo in the 2000s, Apollo Automobil launched in 2016. In the following decade only 10 Apollo customer cars have been built and all of them took the form of the wild, V12-powered Intensa Emozione.
The Apollo EVO will also stick to just 10 units and use a V12. It’s the same base naturally-aspirated 6.3-litre unit found in the Intensa Emozione, sourced from none other than Ferrari. Power is upped from the 730bhp Ferrari F12 and 770bhp Intensa Emozione to no less than 800bhp with 765Nm of torque on tap as well.
Thanks to a kerbweight of 1,300kg (less than a Ford Puma), Apollo claims the EVO will reach 62mph in 2.7 seconds and clock a top speed of 208mph. We imagine the EVO would be capable of a higher top speed, but there’s plenty of aerodynamic trickery to help it stay glued to the track. There’s a hydraulically operated rear wing that deploys in under a second and features a ‘wide range of attack angles’. The rear wing alone can generate 1,350kg of downforce, though Apollo stops short of claiming the EVO can drive upside down.
The EVO’s power goes through a six-speed sequential gearbox - operated by a pneumatic paddle-shift system. While it may only be rear-wheel drive, 21-inch rear wheels (20-inch on the front) are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 track tyres. The forged aluminium wheels can be swapped out for a different design that is optimised for use with slick tyres, according to Apollo. The carbon-ceramic brakes can also be changed for ‘racing steel brakes’ as part of an optional performance package.
Like the Apollo Intensa Emozione, the EVO’s body is made of carbon fibre. There’s an all-new monocoque, however, which weighs 165kg - 10 per cent less than the Intensa Emozione’s while offering 15 per cent greater stiffness.
The design, as we have come to expect from Apollo, looks like a Decepticon from the Transformers Action films in the middle of a transformation. There are winglets, sculpted vents and exposed elements almost everywhere. This ‘skeletonised’ theme continues to the interior where those lucky 10 buyers will find masses of carbon fibre, racecar-like switchgear, a yoke-style steering wheel, fixed bucket seats and full harnesses.
Apollo says no two EVOs will be alike thanks to its Apollo Forge programme - an in-house customisation process. Pricing for the EVO starts at an eye-watering 3 million euros (roughly £2.7m) with first customer deliveries beginning in the first half of 2026.
Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
• Google
• Reddit
• Whatsapp