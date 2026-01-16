Apollo Automobil has just revealed the full production specification of its new Apollo EVO - a mad, track-only hypercar that should sound as fearsome as it looks.

Born out of the Gumpert car company that gave us the race-ready and highly distinctive Gumpert Apollo in the 2000s, Apollo Automobil launched in 2016. In the following decade only 10 Apollo customer cars have been built and all of them took the form of the wild, V12-powered Intensa Emozione.

The Apollo EVO will also stick to just 10 units and use a V12. It’s the same base naturally-aspirated 6.3-litre unit found in the Intensa Emozione, sourced from none other than Ferrari. Power is upped from the 730bhp Ferrari F12 and 770bhp Intensa Emozione to no less than 800bhp with 765Nm of torque on tap as well.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Thanks to a kerbweight of 1,300kg (less than a Ford Puma), Apollo claims the EVO will reach 62mph in 2.7 seconds and clock a top speed of 208mph. We imagine the EVO would be capable of a higher top speed, but there’s plenty of aerodynamic trickery to help it stay glued to the track. There’s a hydraulically operated rear wing that deploys in under a second and features a ‘wide range of attack angles’. The rear wing alone can generate 1,350kg of downforce, though Apollo stops short of claiming the EVO can drive upside down.