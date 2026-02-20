Over 46,000 Honda Civics recalled as the wheels could fall off

Tens of thousands of Honda Civic models are being recalled in the UK as a manufacturing defect has been discovered that could ultimately result in the car’s wheel falling off while owners are driving along.

The problem comes down to what has been described by the EU Commission as a wheel nut that has been fastened with “tightening torque that is too low”. This, the Commission says, “could cause the nuts to come loose while the vehicle is in motion, resulting in a risk of wheel loss, accident and injuries”.

The issue affects as many as 46,152 examples of the Honda Civic in the UK, all manufactured between 2017 and 2021. Models with the same problem have also been found in Germany, France, Portugal, Sweden and Slovakia.

Honda says it will begin contacting customers in the early part of this year, with drivers able to submit their information via a QR code by visiting a main Honda dealer. The information will then be checked and, if required, an appointment will be made in order to rectify the issue.

For those worried about getting behind the wheel of their Civic given the recall, Honda reassures customers that they “can continue to drive their vehicle in its current condition”.

This is not the first time vehicles have been recalled for incorrectly fastened wheels; Porsche carried out a massive recall in 2024 spanning thousands of cars after it was found that models outfitted with centre-lock wheels had wheel bolts that “[did] not meet the required specifications”. However, unlike this occasion where owners are advised to continue driving their cars, Porsche issued a stop-drive order to the roughly 1,000 UK drivers affected.

In a similar vein, the Citroen C3 was recalled in the UK towards the end of 2025 as another manufacturing defect meant the brake pedal could detach from the pedal box, effectively preventing the car from slowing down.

