Car dash cams have been elevated to household favourite status, after the Office for National Statistics added both the in-car camera tech and motorhomes to the basket of 760 items used to assess inflation via the Consumer Prices Index.

The index is used to measure the change in family outgoings on a range of items representative of household spend, and the dash cam sector’s increased popularity, said by the ONS to be worth over £150m in 2023 and predicted to rise since those figures were calculated, has led to its addition.

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Motorhomes are also included in the batch of 26 new items joining the index, which include non-alcoholic beer and pet grooming. The ONS explained that it is adding the vehicles to the existing measure of caravan pricing, as “motorhomes attract a significant share and expenditure” in the camping sector. Eurotunnel fares was the only motoring-related item removed from the list to make way for new additions, and they were replaced by an international rail fares measurement.

The ONS already includes new and used car pricing, spare parts such as wiper blades, tyres, headlight bulbs and oil, as well as petrol and diesel fuel, to help judge the speed of price rises in the UK. Motoring services like vehicle maintenance and repair labour, wheel alignment, roadside recovery and car washes are also in the basket along with motoring bills such as Vehicle Excise Duty, the MoT test fee, car park charges, airport parking and driving lessons. Now dash cams and motorhomes are in the frame, too.

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