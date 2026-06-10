Car owners are falling out of love with touchscreens and safety systems
Driver Power 2026 satisfaction rankings show owners are becoming less satisfied with interior design and technology
Car owners are falling out of love with in-car tech. That’s one of the many insights from the 2026 edition of our Driver Power owner survey which reveals how, on average, customer satisfaction has dropped over the past few years.
Across the top 50 models in this year’s Driver Power rankings, the mean overall satisfaction rating sits at 84.2 per cent – more than five per cent down on the 89.6 per cent recorded as part of 2024’s survey.
While each of the 10 Driver Power categories has seen a decline in satisfaction scores over the past three years, none has recorded such a stark fall as the Safety Features sector. This has dipped by almost eight per cent since 2024, followed by similar, if not quite as substantial, 6.5 and 5.4 per cent decreases in the Interior and Infotainment categories respectively.
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Overall Score
|89.58%
|85.17%
|84.20%
|Engine & Gearbox
|89.97%
|86.80%
|85.36%
|Exterior
|92.12%
|88.32%
|87.57%
|Interior
|89.76%
|84.86%
|83.26%
|Practicality & Bootspace
|88.70%
|84.17%
|82.40%
|Ride & Handling
|92.12%
|88.32%
|87.64%
|Safety Features
|90.36%
|83.63%
|82.56%
|MPG & Running Costs
|83.92%
|79.33%
|79.18%
|Reliability
|92.20%
|87.33%
|86.61%
|Infotainment
|88.86%
|84.64%
|83.51%
|Value
|87.54%
|84.26%
|83.81%
The European Union and, by proxy the UK, is mandating more new safety systems in cars; the Government’s new Road Safety Act, for example, aims to ensure all new vehicles are sold with at least 18 specified active safety systems, including lane-keep assist and driver attention monitoring. As you would expect, all of this additional technology is pushing up the price of new cars, which offers perspective on why the average Driver Power Value rating has dropped from 87.54 per cent in 2024 to 83.81 per cent in 2026.
Yet research suggests that most drivers turn off these types of systems, anyway; a 2024 survey by Brake found that well over a third (41 per cent) switch off active safety systems in their car, citing them as an annoyance.
Curiously, of the three categories the overall winner of Driver Power 2026, the Tesla Model 3, took victory in, one was Safety Features. With Tesla renowned for its highly sophisticated Autopilot software, the Model 3’s success and impressive 89.7 per cent rating in this category are perhaps indicative of how drivers will accept and embrace this type of technology, provided it’s straightforward to use and unobtrusive.
However, it’s not just safety systems that drivers are becoming frustrated with – it’s the overall reliance on technology and screens. Driver Power satisfaction ratings for the balance between touch-sensitive and physical controls fell from an average 89.1 per cent in 2024 to 84 per cent in 2026. User-friendliness also fell, from 87.8 per cent to 81.4 per cent over the last three years.
Last year, Auto Express’ touchscreen test revealed how distracting and convoluted many manufacturers’ systems can be. It’s no surprise, then, that the latest 2026 Euro NCAP safety rating scores will reward cars that have physical switches and buttons, which are easier to operate whilst driving.
Check out our full Driver Power 2026 top 50 cars to own rankings here...