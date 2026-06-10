Car owners are falling out of love with touchscreens and safety systems

Car owners are falling out of love with in-car tech. That’s one of the many insights from the 2026 edition of our Driver Power owner survey which reveals how, on average, customer satisfaction has dropped over the past few years.

Across the top 50 models in this year’s Driver Power rankings, the mean overall satisfaction rating sits at 84.2 per cent – more than five per cent down on the 89.6 per cent recorded as part of 2024’s survey.

While each of the 10 Driver Power categories has seen a decline in satisfaction scores over the past three years, none has recorded such a stark fall as the Safety Features sector. This has dipped by almost eight per cent since 2024, followed by similar, if not quite as substantial, 6.5 and 5.4 per cent decreases in the Interior and Infotainment categories respectively.

2024 2025 2026 Overall Score 89.58% 85.17% 84.20% Engine & Gearbox 89.97% 86.80% 85.36% Exterior 92.12% 88.32% 87.57% Interior 89.76% 84.86% 83.26% Practicality & Bootspace 88.70% 84.17% 82.40% Ride & Handling 92.12% 88.32% 87.64% Safety Features 90.36% 83.63% 82.56% MPG & Running Costs 83.92% 79.33% 79.18% Reliability 92.20% 87.33% 86.61% Infotainment 88.86% 84.64% 83.51% Value 87.54% 84.26% 83.81%

The European Union and, by proxy the UK, is mandating more new safety systems in cars; the Government’s new Road Safety Act, for example, aims to ensure all new vehicles are sold with at least 18 specified active safety systems, including lane-keep assist and driver attention monitoring. As you would expect, all of this additional technology is pushing up the price of new cars, which offers perspective on why the average Driver Power Value rating has dropped from 87.54 per cent in 2024 to 83.81 per cent in 2026.