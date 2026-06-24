The new Sanrivatti One might have a V10 engine and a design influenced by a peregrine falcon and fighter aircraft, but its world debut has confirmed the Netherlands-based hypercar will keep its most incredible feature - a legs-back driving position inspired by superbikes.

The bold idea is something Sanrivatti calls the Apex Position. This is supposed to place the driver – who is going to have to be incredibly flexible – “at the very centre of the hypercar experience”.

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While the interior of the One hypercar hasn’t been revealed just yet, the exterior design has been unveiled for the first time – marking a “major milestone” for the prototype’s development, according to Sanrivatti.

From the single-piece canopy to the huge ‘jet-inspired’ side air intakes and massive rear wing, the Sanrivatti One’s design is pure hypercar. Alongside that huge rear wing, the open bodywork is intended to promote airflow and dissipate engine heat.

Of course, there’s plenty of exposed carbon fibre on the bodywork and a set of track-focused tyres from Michelin, but also a top-mounted exhaust tip, similar to a McLaren 600LT’s or Aston Martin Valhalla’s. The low, short nose has a set of extremely thin LED headlights along with some curvaceous bodywork that’s draped over the front wheels. The narrow profile of the windscreen suggests there’s room for only one occupant.

That’s probably a good thing, because they would have to go directly behind the driver, giving them a better view of the backside ahead than the road. The 23-year-old founder and CEO of Sanrivatti, Santiago Sánchez Rivero, explained the thinking behind the idea: “On a high-performance motorcycle, rider and machine move as one. The connection is immediate, physical and instinctive.”