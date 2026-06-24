New Sanrivatti One: Dutch hypercar with 9,000rpm V10 and wild driving position
The Sanrivatti One might be the closest experience you’ll get to a V10-powered superbike
The new Sanrivatti One might have a V10 engine and a design influenced by a peregrine falcon and fighter aircraft, but its world debut has confirmed the Netherlands-based hypercar will keep its most incredible feature - a legs-back driving position inspired by superbikes.
The bold idea is something Sanrivatti calls the Apex Position. This is supposed to place the driver – who is going to have to be incredibly flexible – “at the very centre of the hypercar experience”.
While the interior of the One hypercar hasn’t been revealed just yet, the exterior design has been unveiled for the first time – marking a “major milestone” for the prototype’s development, according to Sanrivatti.
From the single-piece canopy to the huge ‘jet-inspired’ side air intakes and massive rear wing, the Sanrivatti One’s design is pure hypercar. Alongside that huge rear wing, the open bodywork is intended to promote airflow and dissipate engine heat.
Of course, there’s plenty of exposed carbon fibre on the bodywork and a set of track-focused tyres from Michelin, but also a top-mounted exhaust tip, similar to a McLaren 600LT’s or Aston Martin Valhalla’s. The low, short nose has a set of extremely thin LED headlights along with some curvaceous bodywork that’s draped over the front wheels. The narrow profile of the windscreen suggests there’s room for only one occupant.
That’s probably a good thing, because they would have to go directly behind the driver, giving them a better view of the backside ahead than the road. The 23-year-old founder and CEO of Sanrivatti, Santiago Sánchez Rivero, explained the thinking behind the idea: “On a high-performance motorcycle, rider and machine move as one. The connection is immediate, physical and instinctive.”
He continued, “for me, the question was never how to create more power or more speed. The question was how to create a deeper connection between driver and machine”.
Sanrivatti claims it is developing proprietary technologies that will enable the driver to move more naturally with the vehicle, “helping to create a heightened sense of awareness, superior balance and enhanced connection during acceleration, braking and cornering”. A working prototype is also helping the company understand the posture, control and other aspects of how the Apex Position will work in real-world conditions.
We also don’t know what kind of controls the driver will have – pedals might be a challenge to incorporate.
The riding position, much like a superbike’s, becomes a little more understandable when you factor in the Sanrivatti’s performance. Along with the exterior design, the company also announced the One would be powered by a mid-mounted 5.5-litre V10 from Judd Power - which has previously supplied engines to Formula One.
Sanrivatti is targeting 800bhp at a screaming 9,000rpm, which should be plenty for the carbon-clad 1,100kg hypercar. The chassis is yet to be finalised, but Sanrivatti says we should expect double-wishbone pushrod suspension, carbon brakes from AP Racing and forged magnesium-alloy wheels.
John W Judd, Managing Director at Judd Engines, said: “A naturally aspirated V10 is about far more than the headline power figure. Of equal importance is the way an engine responds, builds through its rev range and connects the driver’s inputs to the performance of the car.
“Sanrivatti’s philosophy gives that character a clear purpose. The 5.5-litre V10 is a compelling engineering foundation for a car built around directness, responsiveness and the experience behind the wheel. We look forward to supporting the programme as it advances.”
Along with a partnership with Judd, Sanrivatti built up a team which includes expertise from Lotus, Bentley and McLaren. Paul Arkesden, Sanrivatti's executive director of technology partnerships, was previously Singer’s head of engineering and project leader for the McLaren P1.
“What attracted me to Sanrivatti was the originality of the thinking behind it,” said Arkesden. “The automotive industry has become incredibly effective at refining established ideas. However, opportunities to explore genuinely new perspectives are much rarer.”
Sanrivatti says the One will continue to be developed towards a running prototype ahead of track testing.
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