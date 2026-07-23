With the rise in popularity of vinyl records, film cameras, and ever-escalating prices for old cassette Walkmans in recent years, it’s only a matter of time before the trend for simpler tech makes its way into cars. Some are thinking that way already, if the Amble One is anything to go by.

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Drawing on the simplicity of old ‘beach cars’ like the Mini Moke and Citroen Mehari, but driven by thoroughly modern electric power, the pared-back Amble One is pitched as a vehicle that connects you to the world around you, rather than just another place for you to connect to the internet.

Obviously, a vehicle with no doors, a pretty vestigial roof, and not even any seatbelts isn’t aiming to take over the market and replace your everyday commuter car, but Amble quite rightly points out that across the world millions of people make trips that don’t really need a full car. If you live on a sunny little island or by the coast or in a small and pretty low-speed village or neighbourhood, or have a hotel and want to shuttle visitors around easily, two tonnes of metal and 500 horsepower is overkill.

The One is more similar in ethos to vehicles like the Microlino, Renault Twizy or Citroen Ami as a result. It’s 3.2 metres long, a touch more than a classic Mini, weighs a Twizy-like (i.e. heavy quadricycle class) 450kg. It’s powered by a 15kW/20bhp electric motor, which gives it just a little more urge than the little tandem-seat Renault had and allows for a 40mph top speed.