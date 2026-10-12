It’s bad news for those who hate over-reliance on touchscreen controls in cars. Euro NCAP has ruled out plans to mandate physical climate controls, saying they are not deemed “time critical tasks”.

From the start of 2026, safety body Euro NCAP began factoring the presence of physical buttons and controls into its scoring of new cars. For a car to get full marks from the testing body, features such as indicators, windscreen wipers and washers, hazard warning lights, horns and eCall emergency buttons must now be accessible via a traditional button, rather than a touch-sensitive element on a screen.

Programme director, Dr. Aled Williams, noted that: “the move toward placing as many driving controls within a car’s touchscreen system is one that has concerned us just as much as it has annoyed consumers.”

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However, when asked by Auto Express whether Euro NCAP would start including elements such as climate and media volume controls within its list of key driving controls, a spokesperson said: “[we have] no plans to require manufacturers to fit physical buttons for climate control and media. These are not time critical tasks under our criteria and it is also not proven that direct physical input is safer.”