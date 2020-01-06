2026 Driver Power survey results revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we reveal the 50 best cars to own in the UK as voted for by you as part of the 2026 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey.

Plus, the Audi R8 successor has finally arrived with the 1,000bhp Nuvolari supercar set to challenge the best from Ferrari and McLaren. We also take a look at the best cars from the 1960s and get the lowdown on the all-new and extremely posh Audi Q7.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the drives section we hit UK roads in the new Kia EV2, try out BYD Atto 2 and get to grips with the superb Aston Martin DB12 S. If that wasn’t enough we have a bargain hatchback showdown as the Fiat Grande Panda and Dacia Sandero go head-to-head.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.