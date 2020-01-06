In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the all-new Dacia Spring EV to see if a jump in quality and performance is worth the price hike.

And that’s not the only Dacia news as we have the lowdown on the new Jogger, with exclusive images previewing how the updated family favourite could look.

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Plus, we have the ultimate 29-page guide to car safety, including driver monitoring tested to its limit, a self-driving supertest and a look at what systems can actually be trusted.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the new Audi A2 e-tron for the first time, put the new BMW X5 40 xDrive through its paces and try out the Rivian R2 SUV.

If that wasn’t enough we have a plug-in hybrid pick-up truck showdown as the BYD Shark takes aim at the Ford Ranger.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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