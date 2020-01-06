Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Future £13k Dacia previewed in this week's Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the Dacia Hipster and have an exclusive image of the new baby Land Rover Defender

By:Pete Baiden
9 Oct 2025
Auto Express issue 1,903

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new Dacia Hipser concept, which previews a future £13k small electric car.

We also have a scoop on the new baby Land Rover Defender with an exclusive image that previews how it could look.

Plus, we get the latest on Audi’s plans for the A2 e-tron and Porsche reveals the interior of the new Cayenne EV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the drives section we hit the road in the latest hot Tesla Model Y, get behind the wheel of the new Kia PV5 MPV and try out the Jaecoo 5.

If that wasn’t enough we have a super city car showdown as the Citroen C3 and Hyundai i20 go head-to-head.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Skoda Fabia 130 is a 174bhp hot hatch for under £30k
Skoda Fabia 130 - front cornering

Skoda Fabia 130 is a 174bhp hot hatch for under £30k

Along with more power the hot Fabia gets revised suspension and steering
News
7 Oct 2025
Dacia Jogger gets hotter hybrid engine and smarter looks
Dacia Jogger facelift - front

Dacia Jogger gets hotter hybrid engine and smarter looks

Romanian brand sharpens up seven-seater with more powerful hybrid leading the way
News
6 Oct 2025
New Tesla Model Y Standard is here to make the EV SUV a bit cheaper, just not in the UK
Tesla Model Y Standard

New Tesla Model Y Standard is here to make the EV SUV a bit cheaper, just not in the UK

New Tesla Model Y Standard has been revealed, but UK buyers may have to wait a little longer to buy one…
News
7 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content