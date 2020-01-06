Future £13k Dacia previewed in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new Dacia Hipser concept, which previews a future £13k small electric car.

We also have a scoop on the new baby Land Rover Defender with an exclusive image that previews how it could look.

Plus, we get the latest on Audi’s plans for the A2 e-tron and Porsche reveals the interior of the new Cayenne EV.

In the drives section we hit the road in the latest hot Tesla Model Y, get behind the wheel of the new Kia PV5 MPV and try out the Jaecoo 5.

If that wasn’t enough we have a super city car showdown as the Citroen C3 and Hyundai i20 go head-to-head.

