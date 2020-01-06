It’s here! New Citroen 2CV arrives in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the new Citroen 2CV, which has finally been revealed and is just as retro as we'd hoped.

We also have all the latest on the new all-electric Volkswagen ID. Tiguan and the quirky Smart #2.

Plus, we round-up everything from the 2026 Paris Motor Show, including the Renault E-Space, the reborn Peugeot RCZ and the gorgeous Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso.

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In the drives section we hit the road in the new Mercedes GLE, try out the sublime Ferrari Purosangue HS and get to grips with the XPeng L03.

If that wasn’t enough we have a family estate car showdown as the venerable Skoda Octavia takes on the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer.

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