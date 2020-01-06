In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a petrol vs electric showdown as the Volkswagen Golf R goes head-to-head with the new Kia EV4 GT.

We also have have a huge 24-page Volkswagen bonanza including all the latest on the bonkers ID. Polo Clubsport concept that previews a future mega GTI.

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Plus, we drive the new all-electric Volkswagen ID. Cross and take a closer look at the ID. Cross R-Line model, which has been revealed with a surprising amount of power.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the 408-mile Mercedes GLA Electric, try out Ford’s new Transit City electric van and get to grips with the huge Audi Q9.

If that wasn’t enough we have a used buyer’s guide on the Lancia Delta Integrale, with top tips on how to pick up the perfect second hand example.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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