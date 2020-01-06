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Jaguar bites back in this week’s issue of Auto Express

In this week's issue of Auto Express magazine we have all the latest on the new Jaguar Type 01 and test the Audi RS 5 against the BMW M3 Touring

By:Auto Express team
7 Oct 2026
Auto Express issue 1,954

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Jaguar Type 01, which has finally been revealed with a radical design and sleek interior.

We also take a closer look at the new Hyundai Tucson as the Korean brand aims to finally overhaul the Nissan Qashqai at the top of the mid-size SUV sales rankings.

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Plus, MG has boosted its hybrid line-up and we take a look at the very best Renault Gordini cars from the past.

In the drives section we hit the road in the Hyundai Ioniq 3 for the first time, try out the superb Polestar 5 and get behind the wheel of the updated Mercedes S-Class in the UK.

If that wasn’t enough we have an uber estate showdown as the new Audi RS 5 goes head-to-head with the BMW M3 Touring.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

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The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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