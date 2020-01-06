Jaguar bites back in this week’s issue of Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Jaguar Type 01, which has finally been revealed with a radical design and sleek interior.

We also take a closer look at the new Hyundai Tucson as the Korean brand aims to finally overhaul the Nissan Qashqai at the top of the mid-size SUV sales rankings.

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Plus, MG has boosted its hybrid line-up and we take a look at the very best Renault Gordini cars from the past.

In the drives section we hit the road in the Hyundai Ioniq 3 for the first time, try out the superb Polestar 5 and get behind the wheel of the updated Mercedes S-Class in the UK.

If that wasn’t enough we have an uber estate showdown as the new Audi RS 5 goes head-to-head with the BMW M3 Touring.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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