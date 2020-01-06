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New BMW 3 Series breaks cover in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the new BMW 3 Series and conduct a five-car SUV mega test to find out which premium electric SUV is best.

By:Ryan Birch
19 Mar 2026
Auto Express issue 1,925

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express, we take a close look at BMW's new i3 which is set to catapult the 3 Series into the electric age.

We also have a 5-car SUV mega test to find out which premium electric SUV is the one to beat.

Plus, we've got the latest on the new DS No7, as well as the new drop-top Ferrari Amalfi Spider.

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In the drives section we get behind the wheel of prototype Volkswagen ID. Cross to see how the small electric SUV is shaping up, hit the road in Kia's hot EV9 GT, test out the new Omoda 5 SHS-H and Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster.

If that wasn’t enough we put the Land Rover Defender through its paces and list our favourite engines.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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