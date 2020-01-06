New BMW 3 Series breaks cover in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express, we take a close look at BMW's new i3 which is set to catapult the 3 Series into the electric age.

We also have a 5-car SUV mega test to find out which premium electric SUV is the one to beat.

Plus, we've got the latest on the new DS No7, as well as the new drop-top Ferrari Amalfi Spider.

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In the drives section we get behind the wheel of prototype Volkswagen ID. Cross to see how the small electric SUV is shaping up, hit the road in Kia's hot EV9 GT, test out the new Omoda 5 SHS-H and Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster.

If that wasn’t enough we put the Land Rover Defender through its paces and list our favourite engines.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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