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New BMW 3 Series driven in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we hit the road in the new BMW 3 Series and have exclusive images of the Volvo EX50

By:Auto Express team
4 Nov 2026
Auto Express 1,958

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the new BMW 3 Series to see if the latest compact exec has what it takes to beat the Mercedes C-Class and Audi A5.

We also have exclusive images that preview the look of the new Volvo EX50 crossover, which is set to cost less than £50k when it arrives next year.

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Plus, we reveal the best cars you can buy to beat depreciation and catch the all-new Toyota Celica testing ahead of its official reveal.

In the drives section we try out the new Nissan X-Trail in the USA, get to grips with the Range Rover Sport Electric and get behind the wheel of the new Volkswagen Golf Hybrid.

If that wasn’t enough, we run down the 10 cheapest plug-in hybrid cars available in the UK.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

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The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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