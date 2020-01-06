New BMW 3 Series driven in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the new BMW 3 Series to see if the latest compact exec has what it takes to beat the Mercedes C-Class and Audi A5.

We also have exclusive images that preview the look of the new Volvo EX50 crossover, which is set to cost less than £50k when it arrives next year.

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Plus, we reveal the best cars you can buy to beat depreciation and catch the all-new Toyota Celica testing ahead of its official reveal.

In the drives section we try out the new Nissan X-Trail in the USA, get to grips with the Range Rover Sport Electric and get behind the wheel of the new Volkswagen Golf Hybrid.

If that wasn’t enough, we run down the 10 cheapest plug-in hybrid cars available in the UK.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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