New Vauxhall Corsa previewed in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on the forthcoming Vauxhall Corsa, with exclusive images of the new supermini that will take the fight to the likes of the Renault Clio.

We also have an electrifying hot hatchback test as the Alpine A290 GTS goes head-to-head with the MINI JCW Electric.

Plus, we have the latest on McLaren's controversial electric SUV, which lies at the heart of the British brand's future.

In the drives section we get to grips with the new entry-level Tesla Model Y, get behind the wheel of the rugged Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial and try out the Lamborghini Temerario.

If that wasn’t enough we drive a Mk2 Toyota MR2 to see if it has stood the test of time.

