Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mercedes GLA previewed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have exclusive images of the forthcoming Mercedes GLA and test the posh Volvo EX90 against the BMW iX

By:Ryan Birch
4 Mar 2026
Auto Express issue 1,923

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on the forthcoming Mercedes GLA, with exclusive images previewing what the small SUV could look like.

We also have an electrifying luxury SUV test as the Volvo EX90 goes head-to-head against the BMW iX.

Plus, we've got the lowdown on Renault's mid-term masterplan, with a hybrid Megane set to spearhead the French manufacturer's ambitious new strategy.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the drives section we try out the new Honda Prelude, get behind the wheel of the BYD Atto 3 Evo, and put the Audi RS 5 Avant, Omoda 7 and Porsche Macan GTS through their paces.

If that wasn’t enough we find out whether modern hi-tech LED headlights are really too bright and becoming a danger to other road users, and if so, see what can be done about it.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback
Opinion - Vauxhall Grandland

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback

If you're looking for the most cost-effective cars to run, Mike Rutherford thinks you shouldn't discount diesel
Opinion
1 Mar 2026
Used Range Rover (Mk5, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: top of the luxury SUV list
Used Range Rover Mk5 - front static

Used Range Rover (Mk5, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: top of the luxury SUV list

A full used buyer's guide on the Range Rover Mk5 that's been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
1 Mar 2026
Most efficient electric cars 2026
Most efficient electric cars - header image

Most efficient electric cars 2026

These are the top electric cars if efficiency rather than range is key to you...
Best cars & vans
1 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content