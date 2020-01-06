Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Rebooted Volkswagen Golf revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the new Volkswagen Golf and reveal Britain’s best cars

by: Pete Baiden
24 Jan 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,815

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the updated Volkswagen Golf, which arrives with a subtle new look and improved tech.

We also reveal Britain’s best cars, with 80 top models ranked across 16 different market sectors.

Plus, we have an exclusive image that previews the look of the new MG3 and reveal all the latest on Lancia’s exciting return.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Ford Tourneo Courier MPV, try out the updated plug-in hybrid Range Rover Evoque and get to grips with the tweaked Peugeot 2008 crossover.

If that wasn’t enough we have a hi-tech hybrid showdown as the new Hyundai Kona clashes with the Honda HR-V.

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

