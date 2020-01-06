Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Renault Clio, Audi TT, BMW iX3 and more in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have all the latest from the 2025 Munich Motor Show

By:Pete Baiden
10 Sep 2025
Auto Express issue 1,899

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a massive 2025 Munich Motor Show round-up including the all-new Renault Clio taking centre stage with its supercar-inspired styling.

However, there’s also all the latest on the reborn Audi TT, the 500-mile BMW iX3, the stunning Hyundai Concept Three, Volkswagen’s latest baby SUV and many, many more.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we also reveal the winner of our 2025 winter tyre test to ensure you stay safe on the road as the colder weather approaches.

In the drives section we get to grips with the new BYD Seal 6, try out the impressive Chery Tiggo 7 and get behind the wheel of the latest Audi A6 Avant.

If that wasn’t enough we have a family electric SUV showdown as the Skoda Enyaq and Toyota bZ4x go head-to-head.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Sexy new Renault Clio cranks up the old va va voom
Renault Clio Munich 2025 - front

Sexy new Renault Clio cranks up the old va va voom

The sixth generation of the huge selling Renault Clio has finally been revealed, and it will arrive in UK next year
News
9 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content