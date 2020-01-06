Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skoda Elroq takes on Renault Megane in this week’s issue of Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week the Skoda Elroq takes on the Renault Megane and we have the lowdown on the new Nissan Leaf

By:Pete Baiden
5 Apr 2025
Auto Express issue 1,876

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have an all-electric family car showdown as the new Skoda Elroq gets its first major test against the Renault Megane.

We also take a closer look at Nissan's planned model blitz, which includes official images of the new Leaf SUV and Micra.

Plus we have exclusive images that preview the look of the new Peugeot 208 GTi, which is set to arrive later this year, and the iconic Smart ForTwo reboot.

In the drives section we hit the road in the updated Citroen e-C4, get behind the wheel of the Jeep Avenger 4xe and take a spin in the heavily-facelifted Skoda Enyaq.

If that wasn’t enough we have a 10-page car care special to help you get your motor looking its best this spring.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
