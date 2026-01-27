Volkswagen will continue to invest in its petrol-powered hot hatchbacks as it seeks to update its established EA888 2.0-litre turbo engine for new emissions regulations. The project will run alongside the firm’s rollout of electric GTI models, securing a future for both powertrain options into 2030 and beyond.

Asked whether the current Golf would be the last petrol GTI, Volkswagen’s head of chassis development and driving dynamics, Sebastian Willmann, responded with an emphatic “No!” He admitted that while the tried and tested four-cylinder engine needs some work, it’s all but certain to form part of the maker’s future hot-hatch range.

The engine is currently only compliant with Euro 6 emissions regulations, but Willmann told Auto Express that VW will “bring the engine to Euro 7”. It’s not clear at this stage what tweaks are necessary to make this engine – as well as the VW Group’s less powerful petrol and diesel options – compliant. EU7 is set to become mandatory in November 2026.

More R flagship performance cars

Willmann also hinted at the continuation of VW’s flagship R models. Referring to the current Golf R’s 329bhp peak output, he acknowledged that there was “some room for improvement” but refused to be drawn into a hypothetical power war with models like the outgoing Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and Audi RS 3 – both of which are capable of close to 400bhp. “Let’s see what, over time, is possible,” he said.

“In VW we must deliver on all aspects,” Willmann told us. “We need efficient cars, we need performance cars – like the Golf R or the GTI – and we need some cheaper cars and cars which are positioned higher. The big volume [segment] is profiting from all these aspects – like the Golf always did”.

But, as mentioned, this renewed investment in VW’s legacy petrol engines won’t come at the expense of its EV aspirations, with the firm set to accelerate development of its ID. sub-brand, as well as its electric GTI products, over the coming months.

“I'm sure that the ID. Polo GTI will be a good first step into electrification,” Willmann told us. The 228bhp, front-wheel drive hot supermini will be revealed alongside the standard ID. Polo later this year. An ID. Golf is further off; instead, VW will overhaul the ID.3 with a substantial facelift and make the hottest derivative the first rear-driven GTI model in the maker’s history.

