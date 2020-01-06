Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Dacia vs Citroen as we reveal the best budget SUV in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we reveal the best budget EV and have exclusive images of the new Kia EV1

By:Pete Baiden
28 Jan 2026
Auto Express issue 1,918

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we find the best budget SUV as we put the Citroen C5 Aircross and Dacia Bigster to the test.

We also get a first taste of Audi’s Concept C as we the hit the road in the sensational motor show star that could preview the next TT.

Plus, we have exclusive images of the new Kia EV1 and have the lowdown on Volvo’s new all-electric EX60 SUV.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the 907bhp Lamborghini Temerario in the UK, try out the new BYD Sealion 5 and test the Leapmotor B10.

If that wasn’t enough we reveal why a used Volkswagen Corrado is a £5k hidden gem.

Skip advert
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

