Dangerous second-hand tyre trade needs much tougher regulation

We also put our concerns to Andy MacNae, MP for Rossendale and Darwen, and the new chair of the all-party parliamentary group for transport safety (PACTS). He replied: “While there’s a market for part-worn tyres, we have to make sure that those sold are safe and don’t put customers and others on the road at risk. This is something I hope the Government looks seriously at in their upcoming Road Safety Strategy.”

What we are asking for

Auto Express is calling for urgent Government action to limit the dangers associated with drivers buying part-worn tyres, following investigations that have exposed endemic problems in a sector with significant safety implications for all road users.

We’ve written to both Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds calling for an immediate review of the regulations around the sale of part-worn tyres, as the market for used rubber booms.

Cash-strapped drivers are still reeling from the cost-of-living crisis. And as the cost of brand-new tyres soars ever higher, many motorists looking to stay mobile often have little option but to seek back-street traders offering cut-price, and potentially risky, alternatives.

Why can part-worn tyres be dangerous

Lax regulation and often-toothless enforcement leaves buyers of part-worn tyres dicing with danger.

While rules do exist around the condition and quality of part-worn tyres allowed to be sold, there is no requirement for businesses selling part-worns to invest in training or any sort of accreditation, meaning fitters may be ill-equipped to effectively monitor the condition of the tyres on offer. As a result, dangerous tyres are making it back onto the road, with faults such as delamination, cuts and bulges, and dangerous repairs common.

The law says pre-sale inflation tests should be carried out at the tyre manufacturer’s maximum allowable pressure, but are frequently only carried out – if they’re done at all – at the car’s nominated inflation pressure. Markings required by law to indicate that a part-worn tyre has been inspected are often missing.

The evidence suggests that part-worn retailers either don’t understand the requirements they’re meant to operate under, or simply don’t care.

Should part-worn tyres be banned?

In spite of the problems the part-worn market faces, we’re not in favour of an outright ban on sales.

However, it’s difficult to overlook the dangers of poor regulation. Estimates put the number of part-worns sold annually in the UK at between six and eight million, so if even a tiny fraction of those were dangerously faulty, it would amount to a significant risk on the roads.

Consumer information charity TyreSafe tells us its investigations show worrying trends. One of its recent inspection activities showed that 94 per cent of part-worn tyres were being sold illegally, and over 60 per cent were deemed dangerous.

“These figures are consistent with findings from previous years, indicating a persistent problem,” said the charity’s Operations Director, Mike Bourne.

