“Some manufacturers are losing their appetite for electric cars”

There’s no getting away from the fact that the latest, drastically modified proposals from our here-today, gone-tomorrow political ‘leaders’ say that they’ll expunge pure-petrol and pure-diesel cars from UK showrooms in 2035. But will they? Might there be further delays to this ban on combustion engines?

I’m not saying there definitely will be another stay of execution, but I wouldn’t bet against it either. Especially when the current Conservative Government, the instigator of the 2035 internal-combustion deadline, is likely to be booted out before the end of the year. And the Labour regime that’s on course to replace it has already dumped its promised £28billion spending on a ‘green investment’ pledge that was supposed to pay for things like gigafactories to help power electric cars. Or maybe not.

Also true is that some manufacturers and countless private, business and fleet buyers seem to be losing their appetite for the pure EVs that should be starting to take over by now, but aren’t.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that some firms – from pricey Land Rover to cheap-as-chips hybrid-only Suzuki – still seem to be doing quite well, ta very much, despite not having a pure-electric showroom vehicle between them. It could be argued that they don’t actually need EVs in their respective line-ups.