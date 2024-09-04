The new-look Auto Express means more news and reviews in a bigger, bolder and fresher style

As you’ll have already noticed, we’ve given Auto Express a refresh. It’s exciting to finally see the team’s hard work come to fruition after months of preparation behind the scenes, and we hope you like the dynamic new design and increased focus on bringing you more of the things you love.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That primarily means more news and reviews in a bigger, bolder and fresher style. But we’re as passionate as ever about championing drivers, providing the best buying and owning advice, and everything you’ve always enjoyed about the magazine, including insightful features and our industry-leading product reviews. That’s as true today as it was when Auto Express launched 36 years ago, and our team remains as dedicated as ever to producing the best content in the business.

But it’s not only the magazine that’s been given a new look, because the new Auto Express website is also now live. It’s cleaner, more user friendly and better-looking than ever, while still being first with all the product and consumer news, and delivering definitive verdicts on the latest new cars.

The site has a new addition too, because you can now sell your used car with us. I’ll save you the sales pitch, but Auto Express Sell My Car is now live, with thousands of verified dealers ready to bid on cars listed by our readers.

Plus, as the car industry continues to move through turbulent times in the inevitable transition to electric power, we’ll be here to pick through the latest developments, technology and products. That’s going to include a whole raft of new manufacturers, primarily from China, trying to capitalise on the changing environment and gain a foothold in the UK. I’d suggest there will be too many for them all to still be around in the coming years, but we’ll be here reporting on their progress. It’s tough to come in as a new brand, and the sheer number of unknown car makers is unprecedented. Especially when they’re going up against big, well known and trusted manufacturers.

Which brings us back to Auto Express, and its reputation for informative, independent and trustworthy journalism that’s been built up over decades. This refresh takes us into an exciting new chapter, and there’s more to come this year. On behalf of the team, thank you for your support, and we hope you like it!

Are you fan of the new-look Auto Express? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...