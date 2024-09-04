Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

The new-look Auto Express means more news and reviews in a bigger, bolder and fresher style

Editor Paul Barker is excited to introduce the new-look Auto Express magazine and website

By:Paul Barker
4 Sep 2024
Opinion - new AEX

As you’ll have already noticed, we’ve given Auto Express a refresh. It’s exciting to finally see the team’s hard work come to fruition after months of preparation behind the scenes, and we hope you like the dynamic new design and increased focus on bringing you more of the things you love.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That primarily means more news and reviews in a bigger, bolder and fresher style. But we’re as passionate as ever about championing drivers, providing the best buying and owning advice, and everything you’ve always enjoyed about the magazine, including insightful features and our industry-leading product reviews. That’s as true today as it was when Auto Express launched 36 years ago, and our team remains as dedicated as ever to producing the best content in the business. 

But it’s not only the magazine that’s been given a new look, because the new Auto Express website is also now live. It’s cleaner, more user friendly and better-looking than ever, while still being first with all the product and consumer news, and delivering definitive verdicts on the latest new cars. 

The site has a new addition too, because you can now sell your used car with us. I’ll save you the sales pitch, but Auto Express Sell My Car is now live, with thousands of verified dealers ready to bid on cars listed by our readers.

Plus, as the car industry continues to move through turbulent times in the inevitable transition to electric power, we’ll be here to pick through the latest developments, technology and products. That’s going to include a whole raft of new manufacturers, primarily from China, trying to capitalise on the changing environment and gain a foothold in the UK. I’d suggest there will be too many for them all to still be around in the coming years, but we’ll be here reporting on their progress. It’s tough to come in as a new brand, and the sheer number of unknown car makers is unprecedented. Especially when they’re going up against big, well known and trusted manufacturers. 

Which brings us back to Auto Express, and its reputation for informative, independent and trustworthy journalism that’s been built up over decades. This refresh takes us into an exciting new chapter, and there’s more to come this year. On behalf of the team, thank you for your support, and we hope you like it!

Are you fan of the new-look Auto Express? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000
Dacia Duster Extreme - front tracking

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000

Our Small SUV of the Year is available with four-wheel drive and hybrid power, and the first examples will arrive in November
News
3 Sep 2024
Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement
HM Treasury sign

Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement

The RAC thinks a road pricing model could be the best and fairest way to address the government’s financial problems, others disagree
News
30 Aug 2024
Facelifted Kia EV6 arrives with more range and a slightly bigger price
Kia EV6 facelift - front cornering

Facelifted Kia EV6 arrives with more range and a slightly bigger price

The first examples of the updated EV6 will arrive with customers before the end of the year
News
2 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content