Winter is the best time to buy a convertible car
Paul Adam explains why poor weather can result in big bargains
“In this world, nothing can be certain except death and taxes,” goes the famous saying. While that might be true, there’s another inevitability in life that makes for slightly more positive reading, particularly for us car enthusiasts – and that is that the price of used convertibles will go up in summer and down in winter.
Whether you’re buying or selling, you’ve got the best of both worlds; selling a drop-top during the warmer months puts you in complete control, because impulsive buyers will be desperate to snap up their summer wheels quickly. Meanwhile, buying a convertible in winter is a bold but genius move that should save you a tidy sum.
Why? It’s all about basic supply and demand, and with Christmas only recently done and dusted, the last thing most people are thinking of is buying a car that doesn’t have a proper roof. The weather at this time of the year does nothing to boost interest, so it’s no surprise that prices for convertibles tend to fall from around September and pick up again from around March.
Dealer sales staff will always have one eye on moving stock on as quickly as possible and, with the typical spending slump in January, you can walk into a showroom with the cards stacked in your favour.
Just have a price you want to pay firmly in your mind and stick to it. If the dealer won’t budge, simply leave your details and walk away. Given that there’s very little chance of anyone else beating your offer, it’s likely you’ll be getting a call back. I have first-hand experience of this myself and, tortuous as it is to leave the showroom empty-handed, you’ll be delighted when the good news comes through.
Another thing to think about when buying a drop-top at this time of year is perhaps convincing a partner that it’s not a completely insane move. Apart from the huge potential savings, modern convertibles are very refined, and have kit that’s designed to make things as comfortable as possible. Pick a model with heated seats and steering wheel, and only the worst weather will put you off lowering the top. Some brands even have vents in the head restraints to move warm air around your neck.
If you need any more inspiration, then visit our best convertibles and cabriolets to buy page. This covers a host of models that will definitely put a smile on your face. But the clear advice is to get out there and do the deal while you can – you won’t regret it.
How much is your car worth? Find out with our free car valuation tool...