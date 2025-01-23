Winter is the best time to buy a convertible car

“In this world, nothing can be certain except death and taxes,” goes the famous saying. While that might be true, there’s another inevitability in life that makes for slightly more positive reading, particularly for us car enthusiasts – and that is that the price of used convertibles will go up in summer and down in winter.

Whether you’re buying or selling, you’ve got the best of both worlds; selling a drop-top during the warmer months puts you in complete control, because impulsive buyers will be desperate to snap up their summer wheels quickly. Meanwhile, buying a convertible in winter is a bold but genius move that should save you a tidy sum.

Why? It’s all about basic supply and demand, and with Christmas only recently done and dusted, the last thing most people are thinking of is buying a car that doesn’t have a proper roof. The weather at this time of the year does nothing to boost interest, so it’s no surprise that prices for convertibles tend to fall from around September and pick up again from around March.

Dealer sales staff will always have one eye on moving stock on as quickly as possible and, with the typical spending slump in January, you can walk into a showroom with the cards stacked in your favour.