Donald Trump is about to seriously disrupt the automotive world

Like him or loathe him, Donald Trump has just started his two new jobs: President of the United States and No.1 mover and shaker in the automotive world he’s about to seriously disrupt.

He’ll undoubtedly go easy on his Big Two domestic manufacturers, Ford and General Motors. But plenty of other firms will be in his sights. It’s impossible to know exactly how tough he’ll be on foreign manufacturers. But Chinese and other Asian companies are likely to be punished, especially if they have the temerity not to build automobiles in American factories manned by his American workers who pay their income and other taxes to his American Government. So that’s bad news for, say, BYD which has no US car plant (although it does make buses in California), but not so bad for Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and a few other Asian companies who do.

And despite BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen building cars on his soil, he’s understood to have a problem with Germany and what he sees as its annoying ability to successfully and lucratively sell so many premium, performance or luxury products to his citizens.

As for Britain’s auto industry, it’s causing Trump unease on two fronts: firstly, for having no job-creating car-building facilities on his patch; secondly, for selling so many of its pesky cars to wealthy US residents who are failing to support US manufacturing and local jobs. At least that’s the way he sees things. And that’s why he’s threatening to impose brutally large tariffs on cars that don’t wear ‘Made in America’ badges.