Trump’s tariff threats spell trouble for global car-makers

At a more fundamental level, imposing punitive measures on foreign-made vehicles invites the worst sort of complacency in domestic manufacturers. Historically, open markets have driven automotive innovation, spurring designers to create safer, more fuel-efficient and cutting-edge cars. If overseas competition is effectively taxed out of contention, it’s all too easy for local automakers to rest on their laurels. And if the US, EU, and other major blocs slide into tit-for-tat tariff exchanges, the incentive to invest in new technologies – particularly EV drivetrains, battery research, and software integration – diminishes across the board.

There are, of course, ways to adapt. European automakers can accelerate their moves to localise manufacturing inside the US to avoid tariffs, increasing their reliance on American workers and suppliers. Some may seek out alternative regions beyond China and the US, forging deeper relationships with other free-trade nations. Still, there is no quick fix. Building a new plant, training a workforce, and securing reliable component supply can take years, if not decades. During that time, the industry’s shift to electric mobility risks forging ahead unevenly, with those not able to afford the investment trailing behind.

Policymakers, particularly in Germany, are hinting at more generous EV subsidies and stronger “Made in the EU” incentives but let us not gloss over the contradiction: these measures may be just another step towards protectionism. In truth, the entire automotive industry, including governments that benefit from it, has long thrived on open trade. Rolling back the clock undermines those benefits and threatens the very basis of what has been a success story in global industrial cooperation.

History teaches us that durable growth for any major manufacturing industry stems from cooperation, not segregation. Notwithstanding concerns over national security or strategic industries, the auto sector has historically flourished through cross-border partnerships and unhampered trade routes.

My plea, as someone who has led multiple carmakers through times of global upheaval, is for cooler heads in Washington, Beijing, Brussels and beyond. We need constructive dialogue, not further rhetorical escalation. Both sides must seek a pragmatic resolution that acknowledges the modern automotive supply chain is fundamentally multinational – from factories in Mexico to R&D centres in Germany, design studios in California, and battery plants in Asia.

Cars have always been emotional objects, symbols of freedom and progress. Let us ensure they remain a force for innovation – not the casualties of a global trade war that nobody truly wins. Unless a viable compromise is found soon, the consequences for the automotive industry, and indeed consumers worldwide, may be painful and lasting.

