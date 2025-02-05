Dear Donald Trump: this is why Europe won’t buy American cars

America and Britain are two nations divided by a common language, the saying goes. We say car, they say automobile and all that.

Nonetheless in 2024 a Ford topped the new-car sales charts in both the UK and the US. But not the same Ford: we flocked to the Puma, a tiddly crossover dwarfed by America’s top-selling F-150. The star spangled pick-up measures 1.1m longer – in its shortest form.

That’s one reason why President Donald Trump’s plaintive cry for Europeans to buy more American vehicles or face tariffs is hollow and self-serving. So many American vehicles don’t fit our tastes or use cases.

Imagine trying to cut through the narrow, bustling streets of Paris, France, in an F-150 or its big-selling fellow flat-beds, the Chevy Silverado or Dodge Ram? The French do use the term l’automobile, but the Dacia Sandero and Renault Clio small hatches were the continent’s top-sellers last year.

Americans are still partial to a big sedan too, with the US-built Toyota Camry the market’s top-selling four-door. Last year US Camry sales totalled 345,321, European sales 6,137. Toyota has periodically tried to sell the Camry in Britain, to brutal indifference. Even Japanese sales have stopped.

America’s great car makers have a chequered history in Europe. Despite the UK success of the Puma, Ford has shed more than 500,000 passenger car sales in Europe since 2018 by axing the Fiesta, Mondeo and its MPVs, while fumbling its SUV and electrification strategy.