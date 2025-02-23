The 2030 new petrol and diesel car ban is a half-baked idea that most people don’t want

I’m more convinced than ever that the proposed 2030 ban on the sale of new ICE-powered cars can’t and won’t happen. The idea that these in-demand, factory-fresh personal mobility machines will be officially classed as illegal at the stroke of midnight on December 31, 2029 is for the birds.

It’s a half-baked idea that most makers, retailers and consumers didn’t ask for and don’t want. But if today’s car-clueless, motorist-bashing Government (or even the as-yet-unknown next one to be elected by summer ’29) still believes otherwise, I invite it to hold a referendum. It has the names and addresses of Britain’s circa 40 million driving licence holders, so just ask them the most important question of their driving lives: do they want new cars with internal combustion engines to be banned in 2030?

But before they pose that long-overdue question, I’m urging our political ‘leaders’ to look at some of the most recent credible, respected and independent survey results that spell out what car users want, not what politicians think we should or shouldn’t have.

In Europe, just 20 per cent of non-electric car buyers see themselves buying an EV in the next five years, according to this winter’s huge study from Accenture. Shockingly, it says that such consumers don’t expect pure-electric models to be their main car-purchase option until 2048 – 18 years after the proposed date for the UK to dump new ICE cars.