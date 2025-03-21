Nobody really knows the 2025 F1 drivers’ salaries but we can have a good guess

F1's season opener a few days ago reminded me of my own brief if unremarkable ‘career’ as a Formula One test driver.

I completed six laps of the Mallory Park circuit which, a bit like me, has seen better days. Miraculously, I managed to keep the temperamental Tyrrell F1 car beneath me on the damp black stuff and away from the even damper green grass that I came perilously close to putting a wheel on as my confidence grew, but my talent started to run out.

At the opposite end of the success scale are the 20 blokes - from teenagers to 40-somethings old enough to be their fathers - who have secured proper jobs as Formula One pilots in 2025. All are formally signed up and confirmed as full-timers, for a minimum of one season at least. But what they'll be earning this year is far less clear as their actual per annum wages are (always have been and always will be) closely guarded secrets.

Not that this deters established business, consumer and sports magazines, national newspapers, specialist websites and other interested parties scattered across the globe from revealing what they believe are the current annual pay rates for such drivers. That said, these estimated figures widely differ as, for example, some include likely bonus and other payments to employed drivers while others focus on mere basic salaries, before performance-related and other extras are applied.