Car buyers absolutely love SUVs and that’s not necessarily a bad thing

EnvironmentaL campaigners have been singling out Sports Utility Vehicles as the root of all evil for years. But the vilification of SUVs on the grounds of their supposedly unnecessary bulk, climate-changing emissions and general profligacy appears to be doing nothing to stop motorists from buying them.

According to the latest figures from analysts at GlobalData, 54 per cent of cars sold across the world in 2024 were SUVs. That’s a three per cent increase on 2023, and five per cent up on 2022. This strong growth comes at a time by which many of those who make a living watching the global car market had predicted we’d be seeing a swing towards smaller, lighter and cheaper electric cars. But the SUV has other ideas and so do consumers.

What’s going on? Well, as we know only too well at Auto Express, people really like SUVs, which persuades manufacturers to stick to the old (and profitable) adage that the customer is always right.

The tough looks, the higher seating position that makes it easier to get in and see out, and the outdoorsy image, suggesting an SUV driver could be off wake-boarding or rock-climbing, even though they almost certainly aren’t, all help SUVs get chosen above more conventional cars.