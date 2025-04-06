‘Lewis Hamilton, the founder of BYD and me, a lot can happen in 30 years’

Thirty years ago, almost to the day, a trio of motor-mad males committed themselves to three very different car-related causes.

Back then, Lewis Hamilton was 10, a karting cadet, but big, brave and smart enough to persuade McLaren boss Ron Dennis to recruit him. Lew then morphed into the most successful F1 pilot ever. Enough said.

At the same time, Wang Chuanfu, a young chemist/researcher who was tragically orphaned as a child, had even bigger, braver, smarter ideas as he founded and launched BYD, a company that just announced monster revenues of $107 billion (£83bn) in 2024. Miraculously, Wang has elevated the outfit into the third best-selling brand on the planet. How long before it overtakes Toyota and Volkswagen?

I happily assumed the role of chief columnist on Auto Express in early 1995. Now, some 1,530 weeks and 1,530 issues later, I’m still here, somewhat amazed that I haven’t missed a single week during that 30-year stretch.

OK, I admit that my automotive aspirations back then were tame compared with those of Lewis and Wang. But this was, and still is, the gig that allows me to comment freely on what manufacturing companies are officially or unofficially up to; the best and worst cars they build; their wanted and unwanted technologies and trends; the changing face of motor shows; the good and bad folk of the car world… and much, much more.