You can run an electric car with nowhere at home to charge it, honest

While charging your battery at home for a few pounds every week is a huge attraction, it’s not the only advantage of an electric car. For many, seamless power delivery, a hushed cabin and the easy drive are a big part of the feelgood factor that comes with ‘doing your bit’ and no tailpipe emissions.

But previously, despite all the upsides, I wouldn’t have countenanced going EV without the safety net – and major financial incentive – of having a home charger fitted. However, recent developments in public charging, plus the increasingly long-range battery options, are changing my mind.

In online forums, it’s easy to find electric car enthusiasts who’ve survived solely on public charging for years. Hats off to them, but I don’t have that sort of commitment.

The thing is, though, I think there’s a sea-change in our view of what charging should look like, courtesy of the steady roll-out of ultra-rapid hubs in convenient locations. These can give drivers of EVs with long-range batteries an experience not too dissimilar from what we’re used to at petrol stations, allowing them to pop in once or twice a week for all the charging they need, without having to hang about for much longer than it takes to browse the store on site. It’s at a price, of course, but how much are you spending on petrol?