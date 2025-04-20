UK car prices could actually fall thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs

Dithering Donald, his tiresome tariffs and unpredictable U-turns are proving to be calamitously counter-productive. So, deliberately, this is not just another update on him and them.

Instead, I’m focusing on the unexpected results of the US President’s here today, gone tomorrow ‘policy’ announcements. Or are they just mumblings from an old bloke who makes stuff up as he goes along?

Either way, he at least deserves credit for placing cars, the auto industry and showroom prices at the top of the news agenda – where they should be. Industries don’t come much bigger than this. The world would be a far worse, poorer, less mobile place were it not for firms deep inside, or on the outskirts of the global auto business, that generate trillions of dollars and provide millions of reasonably paid jobs.

Then there are the drivers (and passengers) of the world’s one billion-plus cars. They enjoy the freedom and flexibility that door-to-door cars give them 24/7 as they go to work, school, visit friends, loved ones, shops, health centres, churches, you name it. The ‘business model’ of affordable cars for ordinary people ain’t broke, so there’s no need to fix it.

Trouble is, the American Government is throwing a spanner in the works. It insists that far more cars must be made in the US, but here’s the thing: US workers don’t come cheap. They’re the fourth most expensive employees in the world, whereas across the border in Mexico (whose plants hugely impressed me when I recently visited some), salaries are massively lower, which in turn leads to far cheaper showroom products.