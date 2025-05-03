Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Fake EV engine noises are worryingly unconvincing

Several car makers have tried to implement augmented car sounds into EVs - none have succeeded

By:Alastair Crooks
3 May 2025
Opinion - EV engine sounds

It’s been a hot topic for a few years and while the technology and its implementation have certainly progressed, I still wonder about the role augmented or ‘fake’ engine noises have to play in electric cars. 

For starters there’s the wonderful Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which has shown how useful audible communication of a car’s gearing and speed can be in an otherwise silent EV. Most of us need that extra layer of feedback while driving (especially if you’re driving spiritedly), to help process what the car is doing - whether that’s real-time deceleration or acceleration. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Ioniq 5 N does this effectively, although it falls short of the mark in its aim to mimic the i30 N’s build-up to its 8,000rpm rev limit. Indeed, while fake engine sounds and gearshifts can certainly boost driver engagement, I’ve yet to come across an EV (or an EV’s speaker system for that matter) that can convincingly mimic a combustion engine. 

  • Best sounding cars - header image
    Best sounding cars

Recently, we got wind of BMW’s HypersonX system that’ll arrive on its upcoming Neue Klasse models. However, the “unique soundscape”, as BMW calls it, won’t try to recreate combustion-engine noises. It’ll go down a different route with “tones from nature” and “structures from the worlds of art and science”, whatever that means. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

BMW does say HypersonX will “embody the pleasure of driving for which BMW is renowned”, but I understand why they’re not trying to recreate a vibrant straight-six through a set of speakers. First off, the purists will be lying in wait to scold whatever BMW attempts, and secondly I just can’t see how sound development will progress in a couple of years to allow it. 

Then there’s the big one – Ferrari. The firm behind some of the best-sounding engines in the automotive industry submitted a patent this week for ‘audio files’ in its inaugural EV, due later this year. Ferrari does quite nobly point out the extra levels of driver involvement you get with engine noise, but going beyond this to somehow replicate ‘historical’ Ferrari engine and exhaust notes will be equal parts fascinating and worrying. If Ferrari, coming from a country that gave us Bocelli and Pavarotti, fails, then what hope do the rest have? If Ferrari’s audio partner, Bang and Olufsen, has been officially tasked with boosting the new EV’s sound, then it’ll have quite the task on its hands. 

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Ford Fiesta set to return? Icon could be reborn with a little help from Volkswagen
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

Ford Fiesta set to return? Icon could be reborn with a little help from Volkswagen

The Ford Fiesta could be coming back from the dead, and our exclusive image previews how it might look
News
2 May 2025
New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645
Kia PV5 Cargo on display at Commercial Vehicle Show - front 3/4

New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645

All-new entry into the van market promises competitive pricing and comes with a range of up to 247 miles
News
30 Apr 2025
New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k
Kia PV5 Passenger - show front

New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k

New entry into the electric people carrier market undercuts the VW ID. Buzz by a significant margin
News
29 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content