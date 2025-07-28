EV grants: Call me crazy, but I reckon the government’s got a plan…

The reintroduction of EV grants is great – a definite step in the right direction and exactly what the automotive industry has been crying out for. But the confusion around who or what might be eligible has sparked knee-jerk reactions from manufacturers not prepared to see sales stall while we all wait for answers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Was this the government’s plan all along? Announce a murky idea with an intriguing headline, delay the start and any clarification, and wait for the world and his dog to drop prices and make electric cars more affordable? Let them do the hard work so Sir Keir and his cabinet don’t have to? Mission accomplished.

In a hurry to buy an EV? Our Find a Car service has a host of deals on new electric cars available to buyers now, or alternatively check out our great used electric car prices.

Consumers have longed for ICE and electric-car price parity since the days of the original Nissan Leaf, and in recent years the government has flat-out refused to help. But now, with what cynics might describe as some clever manipulation, it has made it look like it has the interests of the industry in its sights while, in effect, forcing the hand of those who feed it.

A scheme quite obviously targeted at supporting the UK and European electric-car industry – or, as the mischievous might suggest, actively designed to throttle Chinese and Korean disruptors – has been so badly initiated that even brands from France (Renault) and Italy (Alfa Romeo) have jumped to cut prices. Think that the likes of MG, Leapmotor and Kia have done the same is merely coincidental? I’m not so sure,

Whatever the ultimate aim of this scheme, interested parties are able to buy an EV for less than they could 10 days ago. Trouble is, that same EV might be more affordable still come 11 August.