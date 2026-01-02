Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

The UK government’s electric car strategy is right! It should hold firm in 2026

Phil McNamara thinks the government’s handling of the electric car transition is broadly correct and it should resist calls for change

By:Phil McNamara
2 Jan 2026
UK Government EV strategy - header image

The UK government’s electric car strategy is broadly right. There I said it, something positive about prime minister Keir Starmer’s omnishambles administration. But, on EVs, it is leading among the big European economies.

There’s a big picture target: that sales of pure combustion cars should be banned in 2030. Leading is about giving a clear sense of direction, spelled out by the ZEV mandate which ratchets up the proportion of EVs brands must sell. The 2026 target is 33 per cent, rising to 80 per cent in 2030. 

This mission is supported by measures to boost demand: EV grants ranging from £1,500 to £3,750 are available on cars costing less than £37,000. Cleverly, Chinese EVs with opaque low-carbon production credentials are excluded, but have been forced to match the grant out of their own margins to compete.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Don’t let anyone tell you this isn’t working: from January to November 2025, electric car registrations climbed 26 per cent year-on-year. And petrol car sales declined by eight per cent.

Not everything is rosy: electric vans are running miles behind their target. Understandable: these workhorses must do high-mileages with no strings attached, but the ambition to get dirty diesels out of city centres is bang on. Could hybrid vans be the happy medium, assuming no load bay compromise?

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

And it’s baffling that the government refuses to lower the 20 per cent VAT on public charging to the five per cent paid for home-charging, especially with the UK having one of the world’s highest energy costs. Just do it, Labour, and create a posthumous legacy for the brilliant TV presenter and campaigner on this issue, Quentin Willson.  

But I’m not going to castigate the Labour government’s intention to introduce EV pay-per-mile charging from 2028. By then, ZEV mandate should demand 52 per cent of new car registrations to be electric: the treasury needs to wargame for the loss of fuel tax revenue. Politics has sadly become a short-term game but we should applaud this rare example of forward planning.

Will the UK remain equally far-sighted on forbidding combustion engine sales past 2030? Under pressure from its homegrown car makers, the EU has axed its outright ban on combustion sales, replacing it with emissions targets that will allow a mix of powertrains. It’s ludicrous that car companies calling for certainty have ushered in more uncertainty: will they ask the Commission to fold again if the going gets tough?

Critics say the UK is a powerless satellite that must toe the EU’s line on automotive matters. But there’s a European country that, like Britain, has no official EU vote but whose policy has sent EV market share soaring to 97 per cent. To all you naysayers out there, take a look at Norway to see what can be done. Perhaps we as a nation should stop wasting time talking about what can’t.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on
Auto Express team members standing with their own cars

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on

The Auto Express content team is fortunate enough to drive many cars on a regular basis. But that knowledge sometimes translates into unusual private …
Features
29 Dec 2025
Alpine might have finally delivered a premium French car that Brits will take seriously
Alpine A390 flag

Alpine might have finally delivered a premium French car that Brits will take seriously

Steve Walker thinks sports car brand Alpine could well solve the long-standing French premium car problem…  but by the back door
Opinion
1 Jan 2026
Tesla has lost its edge, but rival car brands could be made to fear it once again
Tesla comeback - opinion, header image

Tesla has lost its edge, but rival car brands could be made to fear it once again

News reporter Ellis Hyde believes Tesla is no longer a force to be reckoned with, but could be again
Opinion
30 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content