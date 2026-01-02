The UK government’s electric car strategy is right! It should hold firm in 2026

The UK government’s electric car strategy is broadly right. There I said it, something positive about prime minister Keir Starmer’s omnishambles administration. But, on EVs, it is leading among the big European economies.

There’s a big picture target: that sales of pure combustion cars should be banned in 2030. Leading is about giving a clear sense of direction, spelled out by the ZEV mandate which ratchets up the proportion of EVs brands must sell. The 2026 target is 33 per cent, rising to 80 per cent in 2030.

This mission is supported by measures to boost demand: EV grants ranging from £1,500 to £3,750 are available on cars costing less than £37,000. Cleverly, Chinese EVs with opaque low-carbon production credentials are excluded, but have been forced to match the grant out of their own margins to compete.

Don’t let anyone tell you this isn’t working: from January to November 2025, electric car registrations climbed 26 per cent year-on-year. And petrol car sales declined by eight per cent.

Not everything is rosy: electric vans are running miles behind their target. Understandable: these workhorses must do high-mileages with no strings attached, but the ambition to get dirty diesels out of city centres is bang on. Could hybrid vans be the happy medium, assuming no load bay compromise?