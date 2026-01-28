Modern cars might be heavy, but they’re also safe, luxurious and efficient. We’ve never had it so good.

I’ve been lucky enough to drive a pair of automotive curios this week that sit pretty close to the extreme bookends of the new-car market. My time in the BYD Sealion 5 DM-i – a top-value, plug-in hybrid family SUV – was followed by a day in Wales in the Lamborghini Temerario: another PHEV, but with two seats, a twin-turbo V8 and more than 900bhp.

On my return journey home, I had time to reflect on what a broad and exciting place the automotive industry still is. There’s further proof in this week’s top news stories – Volvo’s luxurious, long-range EX60 is the chalk to the forthcoming Kia EV1’s cheese: both electric, but totally different in terms of philosophy and what they’re set to offer new-car buyers.

And while we might bemoan the Government’s continued war on the humble motorist, how costs continue to rise, or that the latest crossovers and SUVs are little more than glorified refrigerators, if you stand back and soak it all in, I reckon we’ve never had it so good. Cars are heavier, but they’re also safer, more luxurious and more fuel efficient. They’re better equipped and more connected, and most are more reliable. The advent of EV-specific platforms means many offer generous interior space, with little detriment to the driving experience.