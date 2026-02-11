Chinese cars are reshaping the UK market, and it’s all down to some incredibly low prices

It’s been another landmark week for the Chinese car brands in the UK market, as their relentless march continues.

First, sales numbers. In the January new-car sales figures, brands that weren’t even selling cars here little more than two years ago – BYD, Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo and Leapmotor – now account for around 10 per cent of new-car registrations. Bundle closely related siblings Chery, Jaecoo and Omoda together, and only Kia and Volkswagen outsold them – which defies conventional wisdom.

Yes, the cars look smart in a nondescript sort of way and are well specced, but the success is surely being led by price. Entering the UK market when money is tight has helped establish a foothold that looks pretty permanent now. We used to be such a brand-conscious and brand-loyal nation of car drivers, so it’s incredible to see how quickly that has changed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It surely can’t go on forever, yet outside of the aforementioned brands, you’ll also find 153 Changans, 86 Geelys, eight GWMs and six Skywells on the sales chart. XPeng is listed there, too, even though it hasn’t even registered a car yet. Expect all of these to gather momentum, to varying degrees, this year.

Plus, another week brings another new brand. Lepas is apparently “bolder, more imaginative, and filled with smart technology and design, turning everyday routines into moments of fun.” Where it fits remains to be seen, but it’s likely to be launching with… yep, you guessed it, a mid-sized SUV.

And while we keep saying we’ll hit saturation point, they keep coming, as evidenced by the fact that BYD’s posh Denza brand is now only a few weeks away from launching in this country too.

But BYD’s big news is something no one asked for – a ridiculously overpowered electric SUV. Luckily, the revised BYD Atto 3 gets a more sophisticated suspension set-up to go with its huge hike in power, but no other mechanical changes to accompany its sub-four-second 0-62mph sprint, thanks to a 442bhp dual-motor set-up. We’ll drive the new car soon, but there are many things the current Atto 3 needed, and more power was way down the list.

At least it’s not dull, but the Chinese reshaping of the UK car market has plenty more stories to tell yet.

Did you know you can buy a used car with Auto Express? Choose from tens of thousands of cars with trusted dealers around the UK. Click here to buy used with Auto Express now...