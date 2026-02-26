Forget range, electric car efficiency is what really matters for drivers looking to cut costs

Our recent long-range EV winter mega test put five of the very latest electric cars through their paces over a 370-mile route to see how they would perform. Two things quickly became very clear - a huge battery doesn’t necessarily translate into huge range and we should all be focused more on efficiency than range when it comes to electric cars.

One of the models we tested was the Audi A6 Avant e-tron Performance. It has a 94.9kWh battery and an official WLTP range of 430 miles. Sounds great, right? But it achieved just 2.6 miles per kWh, meaning a range reality of just 246 miles. That’s only 246 miles before you’ll need to stop and re-charge that executive car’s massive battery. The average cost of rapid charging in the UK is currently around 80p/kWh, meaning it’ll cost over £75 to fill up completely using the public network. That’s over 30p per mile!

From the very moment electric cars started becoming more popular, the range figure was what the public became fixated on, and it still is. Nobody wonders how big the fuel tank is on a petrol car or how far it will go on a single tank, so why do we essentially do it for EVs? If it’s all about miles per gallon for petrol cars, it should surely be all about miles per kWh for electric cars. That’s the car’s efficiency, the real measure of how far you can travel on the fuel you buy.