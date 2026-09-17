Large SUVs are overkill, 'right-size' into a smaller car you'll feel the benefit

It’s easy to lose sight of just how convenient our cars have become. Features that were once the preserve of high-end luxury limos are now standard-fit even on the cheapest city cars. So, does that mean it’s now time to reset our buying expectations and choose something that better suits our needs?

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Previously, if you desperately wanted sports seats or fancy features such as traction control, parking cameras or adaptive cruise control, you’d have to be looking at the top-spec trim, or step up a rung or two in the range if nothing else.

But given how much kit is now standard, the need to spend more seems frivolous. Sure, if you’ve got a big dog or regularly carry six kids to swimming practice, then only a large estate or SUV will do, and if you’re constantly hammering between Ipswich and Inverness in one hit, a long-legged petrol or diesel car with a large fuel tank is near-enough non-negotiable.

Yet if most of your motoring is pottering to and from the office – remember, most of us drive less than 20 miles a day – then one of the latest (brilliant) city cars or superminis, complete with touchscreen infotainment and wireless smartphone connectivity, heated seats, cruise control and a suite of safety-enhancing ADAS systems, is surely all you need?

You’ll save a fortune on the purchase price, or slash hundreds from your monthly payments. There are savings to be made on fuel, insurance and maintenance costs, too; even tyres will be cheaper. Plus, choose wisely and you won’t be sacrificing creature comforts – these days, even a Dacia Spring comes with all-electric everything.

My advice, therefore, is to ditch the gas-guzzling or electron-eating – yes, EVs can be inefficient and costly to run, too – large SUV and opt for something appropriate, something right-sized, and a car that suits the kind of driving you do.

Mr and Mrs Jones next door might wonder what went wrong, but you’ll be the one sitting smug in your leather-lined tin can, planning your next trip to the Maldives with all the money you’ve saved.

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