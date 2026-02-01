Verdict

The Polestar 3 is classy, comfortable and spacious, and I’m looking forward to some longer trips to really see whether a range of well over 400 miles makes this car easier to live with than EVs I’ve run in the past. That will also allow time to get the most out of the fairly complex infotainment system; once I’m familiar with it, it could prove to be great.

Mileage: 8,963 miles

8,963 miles Efficiency: 2.8mi/kWh

We’ve kind of gone against our own advice when picking which Polestar 3 to run. But we’re playing the long game with the Long Range Single Motor edition that joined the SUV’s line-up last year, dropping the entry point to below £70,000 and pushing the official range out to a heady 438 miles.

That makes this the longest-range electric car we’ve ever run on the Auto Express test fleet, and it’s going to be interesting to see if over 400 miles of range is enough to silence the EV sceptics over the next six months.

I’m lucky because I can charge at home, and I’m expecting my clever Ohme chargepoint will soon come into its own, taking advantage of cheaper rates of supply where possible, while still making sure the car is ready to go at the time I’ve set. Without home charging, the argument for electric cars falls apart, I reckon.